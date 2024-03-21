Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.