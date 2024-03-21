Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 2,635 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 64.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQE traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $89.82. 60,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,059. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

