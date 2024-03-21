Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 7,025 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 462,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

