Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 133,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

