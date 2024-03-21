Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,185 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 152,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686,748. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

