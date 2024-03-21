Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 4.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.29. 690,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,779,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOTU. China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $107.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $11,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $10,665,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,765 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.