Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $694,609.60 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gartner stock opened at $480.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.57 and a 200-day moving average of $417.07. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $482.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,934,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

