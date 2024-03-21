Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $694,609.60 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %
Gartner stock opened at $480.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.57 and a 200-day moving average of $417.07. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $482.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,934,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
