General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.61

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.61 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 174.92 ($2.23), with a volume of 3169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

