General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $175.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.