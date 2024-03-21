General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.62 and last traded at $176.45. Approximately 1,690,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,918,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.