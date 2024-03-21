General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 155,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 921.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

