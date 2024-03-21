General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

