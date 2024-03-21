General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at TD Cowen

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Get General Mills alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 1,705,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,474. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.