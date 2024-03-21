General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 3,613,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,569,795. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

