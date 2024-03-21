Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis Sells 33,177 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Getty Images stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 119,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on GETY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
