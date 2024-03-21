Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) versus Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gibson Energy and Keyera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Keyera 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.59%. Keyera has a consensus price target of $32.07, suggesting a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Keyera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

37.0% of Keyera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Gibson Energy pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Keyera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.94% 32.82% 5.76% Keyera N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and Keyera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.34 $158.67 million $1.04 16.39 Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.61

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibson Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Keyera on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as major exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL and condensate pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in the liquids blending activities. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

