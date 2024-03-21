GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 12.8%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 2,854,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,090,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
