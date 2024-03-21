Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 136,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,677,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,020,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,422.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

