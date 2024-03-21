GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises approximately 2.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $119.15 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

