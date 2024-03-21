Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $450.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

