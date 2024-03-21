Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.80. 7,792,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,311,871. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

