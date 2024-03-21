Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at UBS Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 244,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

