Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.76

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 93510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

