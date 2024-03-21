Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,832,000 after purchasing an additional 241,245 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.1 %

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 544,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

