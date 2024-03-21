Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Insider Purchases $15,686.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese bought 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,329,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.37.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a net margin of 81.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.
