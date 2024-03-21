Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Insider Purchases $15,686.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese bought 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,329,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a net margin of 81.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 941,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEG

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.