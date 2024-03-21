Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
GDOT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.03.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
