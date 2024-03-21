Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys 566 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,532. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

