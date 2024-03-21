Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,077,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

