Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,079.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 205,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 200,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.81. 1,917,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,905. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

