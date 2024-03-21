Gregory Eckersley Buys 5,000 Shares of Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Eckersley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,849.78).

Murray International Stock Performance

MYI stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.20). 848,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.12. Murray International has a 12 month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.84 ($3.51).

Get Murray International alerts:

Murray International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

