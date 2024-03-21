Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of GES stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 79.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 152,788 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

