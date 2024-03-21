Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.21% from the stock’s current price.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GKP traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 107 ($1.36). 1,184,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,788. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.69, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.