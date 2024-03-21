Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.21% from the stock’s current price.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GKP traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 107 ($1.36). 1,184,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,788. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.69, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
