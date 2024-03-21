Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after buying an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ED opened at $89.04 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

