Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $204.16 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,477.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,477.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

