Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

