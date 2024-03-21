Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.