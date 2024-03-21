Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.