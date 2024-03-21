Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 320.61%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 498,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.