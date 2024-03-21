Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Posts Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 320.61%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

HOFV stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

