HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for HashiCorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HashiCorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HashiCorp’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.
HashiCorp Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,948 shares of company stock worth $4,181,613. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.