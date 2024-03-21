HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for HashiCorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HashiCorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HashiCorp’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

HashiCorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,948 shares of company stock worth $4,181,613. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.