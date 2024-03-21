Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

HWBK stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 516.95%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $426,846. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

