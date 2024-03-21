HC Wainwright Cuts MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Price Target to $9.00

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.12. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.34.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.