HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.