HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 266.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Valneva Stock Performance

Valneva stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Valneva has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

