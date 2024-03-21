HC Wainwright Weighs in on UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

URGN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $350.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829 in the last 90 days. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

