Head to Head Survey: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 64.78% 14.65% 11.74% American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and American Strategic Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 5.15 $38.71 million $2.12 7.63 American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.25 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.34

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. American Strategic Investment has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats American Strategic Investment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

