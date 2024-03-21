Head-To-Head Survey: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS)

Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Free Report) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verus International and SpartanNash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verus International N/A N/A N/A ($1.25) N/A SpartanNash $9.73 billion 0.07 $52.24 million $1.50 13.47

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than Verus International. Verus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verus International 0 0 0 0 N/A SpartanNash 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verus International and SpartanNash, as provided by MarketBeat.

SpartanNash has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Verus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verus International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of SpartanNash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verus International and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verus International N/A N/A N/A SpartanNash 0.54% 9.86% 3.27%

Summary

SpartanNash beats Verus International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to Verus International, Inc. in October 2018. Verus International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment offers various support services to independent retailers. The Retail segment operates retail stores, fuel centers, and pharmacies primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Forest Hills Foods, Dillonvale IGA, and Fresh City Market. It supplies private brand products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

