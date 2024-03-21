Head-To-Head Survey: WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 12.59% 21.71% 11.77% Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.30 billion 2.01 $137.31 million $3.29 16.66 Alight $3.41 billion 1.67 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -18.36

This table compares WNS and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WNS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WNS and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.54%. Alight has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than Alight.

Summary

WNS beats Alight on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

