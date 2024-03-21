Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $91.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00082454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,941 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,699,675,941.027744 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10900556 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $93,066,624.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

