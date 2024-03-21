Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Declares GBX 2.63 Dividend

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £264.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 1.03. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 179 ($2.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.
